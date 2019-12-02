GBP/USD is enjoying solid support as the elections warm up— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 after opinion polls have shown a narrowing lead for the Conservatives over Labour. With ten days to go until the elections, how is sterling positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD has solid support around 1.29, where we note a dense cluster of lines including the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle, the BB 15min-Lower, the SMA 100-1h, the SMA 50-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
Looking up, the first noteworthy target is 1.2984, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2 and the PP 1w-R1.
Further above, a trio of pivot points awaits the pound around 1.3025: the PP 1d-R3, the PP one-month R1, and the PP 1w-R2.
Below 1.29, the next significant support line awaits at 1.2857, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the BB 4h-Lower.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holding up amid German political uncertainty, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Concerns about Chancellor Merkel's government are balanced with upbeat Chinese data. Manufacturing PMIs from the EZ and the US and ECB's Lagarde's speech are on the docket.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Manufacturing PMIs and elections speculation are set to move cable.
Forex Today: China lifts mood, Boris and Merkel in trouble, critical data kicks off December
The market mood is positive after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 51.8 points. The official PMI also exceeded projections and rose above 50 points, indicating expansion.
Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates
Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. The anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.