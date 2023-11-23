GBP/USD hung up near 1.2540 after Thursday spike into 1.2575

- GBP/USD briefly saw a ten-week high after UK PMIs beat the street.
- Markets are notably constrained with US markets dark for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Next up will be Friday's US PMI flash reading.
The GBP/USD is trading tightly near 1.2540 after seeing a brief tip into a ten-week high on a surprise upside beat in UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures early Thursday.
The pair spent the back half of the trading day trading into the middle with money markets seeing a severe decline in overall liquidity and volume with US market shuttered for the day for the US Thanksgiving holiday.
US market participants will be returning to the fold in reduced hours tomorrow to close out the trading week.
UK Preliminary Services PMI returns to expansion with 50.5 in November
The Pound Sterling (GBP) caught a bid into its highest bids against the US Dollar (USD) after a better-than-expected PMI print, with both the Services and Composite components returning to expansionary territory, at 50.5 and 50.1 respectively.
The Services PMI was expected to hold steady at 49.5, and the Composite was likewise seen flat at 48.7.
The trading week will close out with US PMI figures in the back half of the trading day. Investors will be looking for only a minor downtick in the US figures.
The US Manufacturing PMI for November is forecast to decline from October’s flat 50.0 into contraction territory at 49.8, while the Services component is expected to tick lower from 50.6 to 50.4.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
With the GBP/USD briefly testing its highest bids since early September, the pair has set a new near-term technical ceiling at 1.2575, although daily candlesticks show the pair has been struggling to develop meaningful momentum above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The pair has struggled to move too far in either direction after piercing the long-term moving average last week.
The 50-day SMA is rotating into a bullish lean from just below 1.2300, and a technical floor is priced in from the last swing low into the 1.2200 handle.
GBP/USD Daily Chart
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads for highest weekly close since August
The EUR/USD is trading near 1.0925, consolidating modest daily gains supported by a weaker US Dollar on a shortened session. The pair is headed toward the highest weekly close since early August. Attention turns to next week’s data which includes EZ inflation and US Core PCE.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2600 amid thin trading
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2600, sustaining its recovery after mixed US PMI data on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data released on Thursday. Thin trading conditions could exaggerate the GBP/USD price action.
Gold price clings to gains around $2,000 amid mixed US PMI data
Gold price is struggling to capitalize on mixed US PMI data in American trading on Black Friday. A broadly weaker US Dollar continues to underpin the sentiment around Gold price, despite the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. US stock and bond markets are due for an early close.
Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Week ahead – All eyes on OPEC+ meeting, US and Eurozone inflation to dominate too
Oil’s fortunes hinge on OPEC+ meeting outcome on Thursday. Eurozone flash inflation and US core PCE also due on Thursday. RBNZ to likely hold rates on Wednesday. Loonie faces GDP and employment tests in addition to OPEC+ decision.