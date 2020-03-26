GBP/USD holds weaker below mid-1.1800s, moves little post-UK retail sales

- GBP/USD traded with a mild negative bias through the Asian session on Thursday.
- A slight disappointment from the UK retail sales data failed to provide any impetus.
- Thursday’s main focus will remain on the latest BoE monetary policy decision.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its mildly weaker tone below mid-1.1800s and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data.
According to the data released this Thursday, the UK monthly retail sales dropped 0.3% in February as compared to a modest growth of 0.2% expected. However, the fact that the data pertains to the period before the coronavirus crisis, it did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
Moreover, the UK government's measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic and persistent selling bias surrounding the US dollar continued lending some support to the major. The greenback remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's aggressive QE program announced this week.
This coupled with the optimism over a massive $2 trillion US stimulus package to avert a financial crisis boosted investors’ confidence, which exerted some additional downward pressure on the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and remained supportive.
Meanwhile, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the European trading session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1823
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2404
|Daily SMA50
|1.2766
|Daily SMA100
|1.2896
|Daily SMA200
|1.2673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1974
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2357
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.
GBP/USD trades around 1.18 ahead of the BOE, after UK retail sales
GBP/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the market mood is mixed. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and investor eye US jobless claims. UK Retail Sales dropped by 0.3% in February, worse than expected.
FX Today: EUR, JPY in the lead after Senate's stamp, ahead of horrible US jobless claims, BOE
The US Senate finally passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, and the House will soon take it. However, the market's enthusiasm has faded away.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.