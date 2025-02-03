The Pound Sterling (GBP) is weaker on the session but it has held up a little better than its G10 peers, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
GBP is trading weaker on the day
"The UK has yet to draw the tariff ire of President Trump. The US runs a small trade surplus with the UK overall and the UK’s trade advantage lies in services, rather than goods. That does not mean that tariffs in some form are not coming but the economic hit may be relatively less severe. Final January UK manufacturing PMI was revised up 0.1 to 48.3."
"Sterling has been less affected by the weekend volatility and intraday chart patterns are leaning mildly bullish in early trade as the pound edges off the early low. Cable gains have been capped at 1.2325 so far intraday but a push through the low 1.23s should see spot rebound to1.2375/00 at least. Support is 1.2250."
