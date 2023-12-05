GBP/USD holds steady below mid-1.2600s ahead of Services PMIs from UK and US

- GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias on Tuesday amid subdued USD price action.
- Fed rate cut bets trigger a fresh leg down in the US bond yields and undermine the USD.
- A softer risk tone helps limit losses for the safe-haven buck and keeps a lid on the pair.
The GBP/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and looks to build on the overnight bounce from the 1.2600 mark, representing the lower boundary of a one-week-old trading range. Spot prices currently hover around the 1.2630-1.2635 region and draw support from a combination of factors.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up to over a one-week top amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not hike interest rates again and may start easing its policy as early as March 2024. This triggers a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is underpinned by diminishing odds for an early rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). In fact, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey recently warned that it was too early to declare victory over inflation and predicted that monetary policy will have to stay restrictive for quite some time to make sure that inflation gets back to the 2% target. This further contributes to the GBP/USD pair's uptick.
That said, a softer risk tone is seen lending some support to the safe-haven Greenback and holding back traders from placing aggressive directional bets. Investors also seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important US macro data, starting with the release of the ISM Services PMI later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain on the key US NFP report on Friday.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside. However, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2725-1.2730 supply zone, or the top end of a short-term trading range, before positioning for any further appreciating move ahead of the final UK Services PMI print.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2487
|Daily SMA50
|1.2307
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2474
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2604
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2733
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2591
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2823
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surrenders gains near 0.6550 ahead of Australia’s Building Permits, Trade Data
The AUD/USD pair surrenders gains and hovers around 0.6550 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index extends its upside above 104.15 despite lower US Treasury bond yields and downbeat US economic data.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0770 as Dollar holds firm Premium
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0770 falling to the lowest level in three weeks. The pair continues to face downward pressure as the market considers the European Central Bank will cut interest rates before the Federal Reserve.
Gold faces mixed risks, fails to capitalize on lower yields Premium
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
XRP price aims at $0.7 as Ripple whales accumulate $37 million worth of tokens in three weeks
XRP price has been moving sideways for the past few days after greatly benefitting from the partial win it attained in the lawsuit filed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). However, Ripple’s CEO decided that the credit largely goes not to himself or the company but to its supporters.
Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA downtrend likely to continue as Goldman calls it a top short among hedge funds
Tesla (TSLA) stock has been edging higher on Wednesday, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite for the most part, but institutional bearishness parallels the lackluster performance over the past four months and CEO Elon Musk’s recent ho-hum Cybertruck event.