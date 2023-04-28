GBP/USD hits two-week high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.2500 mark

- GBP/USD turns positive for the third straight day and climbs to a two-week high on Friday.
- The USD trims a part of its intraday gains and turns out to be a key factor lending support.
- Bets for a 25 Fed rate hike in May, the risk-off impulse underpins the buck and cap gains.
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying following an intraday dip to the 1.2445 region and build on its steady intraday ascent through the early North American session. The uptick, marking the third successive day of a positive move, pushing spot prices to a two-week high, around the 1.2515-1.2520 region in the last hour – though it lacks bullish conviction.
The US Dollar (USD) retreats from a two-and-half-week-high touched this Friday in reaction to the softer US macro data, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index declined more-than-expected, to 4.2% on a yearly basis in March from 5.1% previous. The Core PCE Price Index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge), meanwhile, edged lower to 4.6% from 4.7%.
Apart from this, a steep intraday decline in the US Treasury bond yields contributes to keeping a lid on the USD and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair amid rising bets for another 25 bps rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in May. The markets, however, still seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will go ahead with a 25 bps lift-off next week. This, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, continues to underpin the safe-haven buck and might cap the upside for the major.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register gains for the second successive week as the market focus now shifts to the key central bank event risk - the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting starting next Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2498
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2439
|Daily SMA50
|1.224
|Daily SMA100
|1.2209
|Daily SMA200
|1.1937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2392
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2519
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2583
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as mood improves
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000, erasing its daily losses in the process. Following a negative opening, Wall Street's main indexes turned positive on the day on Friday, making it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD gains traction, rises toward 1.2550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and gathered bullish momentum after having climbed above 1.2500 on Friday. The pair continues to push higher toward 1.2550 as the positive shift seen in risk sentiment weighs on the US Dollar.
Gold rebounds toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Following a drop below $1,880, Gold price turned north and advanced toward $1,990 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's recovery ahead of the weekend.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.