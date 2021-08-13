- GBP/USD edges lower around late July lows, sluggish of late.
- UK GDP signals Britain’s strong economic rebound but survey over Brexit deal, fears of Delta covid variant spread favor bears.
- US PPI renews Fed’s tapering concerns, virus woes back easy money.
- Light calendar emphasizes macros relating to coronavirus, Brexit and central banks for fresh impetus, US data important too.
GBP/USD hesitates to rise past 1.3800, up 0.05% around 1.3812 heading into Friday’s London open, despite softer US dollar. The reason could be linked to the spills from the covid woes and Brexit fears.
As per the latest virus figures, the UK’s death toll is 15 times higher than the early May levels whereas the daily infection is more than eight times. That said, the nation reported 33,074 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily rate since July 23. It’s worth noting that the Independent conveyed British scientists’ fears of a jump in the virus cases as “the nation’s attention turned to the end of pandemic-related restrictions and holidays in the sun.”
On the other hand, “the poll conducted on behalf of consumer choice group Which? said they felt the Government was “not at all open” about the impact new trade deals (post-Brexit) will have,” per the Independent.
Additionally portraying the Brexit jitters is Reuters’ piece, relying on the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) traffic between Irish and British ports. The news said, “The introduction of checks on some goods since neighboring Britain left the EU's trading orbit on Dec. 31 cut imports from Britain by 35% in the first five months of 2021 while the number of shipping routes to mainland Europe more than doubled.”
Furthermore, around 60,000 of the European Union (EU) citizens have missed the deadline to apply to stay in the UK and the same could spark another Brexit backlash among the old allies.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to the multi-day low the previous day despite upbeat Q2 GDP, 4.8% QoQ versus -1.6% prior. The reason could be linked to the US dollar’s broad strength following the Producer Price Index (PPI) data suggesting the need for tapering. The hawkish concerns were also backed by the Reuters’ poll and recent comments from the Fed policymakers. Even so, Independent said, “New data revealed that GDP is now only 4.4% below where it was before the crisis hit in the latest sign that the UK economy is rebounding strongly from the pandemic.”
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden’s push for lower vaccine prices and Moderna’s study suggesting a six-month antibody versus the virus strains seem to challenge the GBP/USD bears by weighing on the US Dollar Index (DXY), down 0.06% by the press time.
Considering a lack of major data/events, macros will be the key for GBP/USD traders. Even so, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August, expected to remain unchanged around 81.2, shouldn’t be ignored.
Technical analysis
Given the quote’s downswing from 50-DMA, backed by the easing RSI line, not oversold, the GBP/USD prices are likely to remain under pressure. That said, the 200-DMA level of 1.3777 acts as the key immediate support to watch ahead of early July’s low surrounding 1.3730. However, two horizontal regions connecting lows from late March and early February, respectively around 1.3670-65 and 1.3570, will be tough nuts to crack for the pair sellers after 1.3730.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3814
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3831
|Daily SMA50
|1.3895
|Daily SMA100
|1.3926
|Daily SMA200
|1.3775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3879
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3861
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3847
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3943
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with highs below 1.1750 as US dollar eases
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 on the way to 200-DMA
GBP/USD seesaws inside a choppy range around 1.3810 after bouncing off over two-week lows, flashed the previous day. That said, the cable registers 0.05% intraday gains by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. Given the quote’s downswing from 50-DMA, backed by the easing RSI line, not oversold, the GBP/USD prices are likely to remain under pressure.
EUR/USD flirts with highs below 1.1750 as US dollar eases
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
Cardano price raises momentum quotient, positions ADA for a new all-time high
Cardano price finally released from the magnet effect of the 2018 high at $1.40 with an emphatic 13.74% gain on August 10. The breakthrough was followed by a 6.93% gain. The symmetrical triangle measured move target of $1.74 was quickly eclipsed.
Markets look for direction, currencies in narrow ranges
The global capital markets are subdued today as investors wrestle with the rising virus, the shifting stance of several central banks, and a more tense geopolitical backdrop. Equity markets are struggling today. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region moved lower.