GBP/USD has a great day as Haldane comments and Brexit hopes boost the pound

- GBP/USD trades 0.44% higher as Brexit news boosts the price.
- Next stop the psychological 1.30 level which has been tricky in the past.
Fundamental backdrop
Cable has been moving higher on Wednesday as the latest headlines out of the Brexit negotiations are positive. It was early on in the EU session when EU's Cheif Brexit Negotiator Barnier lifted hopes of Brexit deal amid new 'buzz' in talks (reported by the Express). This is in stark contrast to what usually happens after Brexit talks as there is normally a flurry of negative comments.
It was then the Bank of England's Cheif Economist's (Andy Haldane) turn to rock the pound as he stated that none of the conditions for negative rates had been met. He went on to comment that any decision on the policy would depend on cost-benefit analysis and that this could potentially take months. Lastly, Haldane went on to say that the BoE is committed to keeping borrowing costs at low levels and the economy has recovered faster than anyone had expected.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
The hourly chart below shows the extent of the pound rally. The pair looks set to hit 1.30 and there is a firm-level marked in blue in very close proximity. The level has been tested seven times in just two months and its fair to say there could be a reaction there.
The indicators have now turned positive as the MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are above zero. The Relative Strength Index is above 50 and looks like it could be heading to the overbought zone.
Away from the resistance level mentioned above. There is a stronger one marked by the red rectangle. This zone confluences with the 61.% Fibonacci retracement level and might by sticky should the price get that high. If there is more positive Brexit news to come by the end of the week it would be hard to rule that out.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2908
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2936
|Daily SMA50
|1.3024
|Daily SMA100
|1.2744
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2903
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2823
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2905
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand.
GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900
The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a week, but it failed to hold above $1,900 and pulled back.
Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.