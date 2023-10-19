GBP/USD hangs near weekly low, below mid-1.2100s; looks to Fed’s Powell for fresh impetus

- GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a range near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range.
- The uncertainty over the BoE’s next policy move continues to act as a headwind for the GBP.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, geopolitical risks underpin the USD and also contribute to capping.
- Investors keenly await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech before placing fresh directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, below mid-1.2100s during the Asian session. Spot prices flirt with the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of the uncertainty over the next policy move by the Bank of England (BoE), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The latest UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday showed that the headline CPI remained steady at 6.7% in September against expectations for a modest dip to 6.6%, riving bets for a potential BoE rate hike in November. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), meanwhile, reported earlier this week that wage growth moderated slightly in the three months to August, which might allow the BoE to hold interest rates at their current level.
This comes on top of the BoE's chief economist, Huw Pill's comments last week, saying that the question of further rate rises was finely balanced. Furthermore, BoE policymaker Swati Dhingra cautioned that overtightening could potentially harm the UK's supply potential, while Catherine Mann advocated for an aggressive monetary policy to combat inflation. The split in the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) regarding how to respond to the incoming economic indicators is holding back traders from placing fresh directional bets around the GBP/USD pair ahead of the second batch of labour market data due next Tuesday. In the meantime, a bullish US Dollar (USD) might continue to cap the upside.
The Greenback continues to draw support from growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of a still-resilient US economy. The outlook, meanwhile, lifted the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield to a fresh 16-year peak on Wednesday, which, along with the risk of an escalation in war between Hamas and Israel, is seen underpinning the safe-haven buck. This further contributes to capping the upside for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the lack of strong follow-through selling warrants some caution for bearish traders as the focus remains glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2142
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2193
|Daily SMA50
|1.243
|Daily SMA100
|1.2593
|Daily SMA200
|1.2444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2137
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
