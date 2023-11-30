GBP/USD grapples to extend gains near 1.2700, US PCE Price Index eyed

- GBP/USD has marked a three-month high at 1.2733 on Wednesday.
- BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is committed to taking necessary measures to bring inflation down to its 2.0% target.
- US Dollar Index is indecisive on the mixed remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) members.
GBP/USD struggles to continue its winning streak that began on November 23, treading water around 1.2700 during the Asian session on Thursday. However, the GBP/USD pair marked a three-month high at 1.2733 on Wednesday on a softer US Dollar (USD).
Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey asserted that the central bank is committed to taking necessary measures to bring inflation down to its 2.0% target. He emphasized that despite efforts, the BoE has not observed sufficient progress to be confident in achieving this goal. This hawkish remark might have provided upward support for the Pound Sterling (GBP).
The decline in US bond yields over the past three sessions is attributed to the prevailing positive sentiment that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might conclude its interest rate hikes. However, as of the current press time on Thursday, the 10 and 2-year US Treasury yields stand slightly higher at 4.27% and 4.65%, respectively.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 102.80, by the press time. The DXY seems indecisive, likely influenced by mixed remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) members. Cleveland Federal Reserve (Fed) President Loretta Mester emphasized that any decision to implement additional interest rate hikes would depend on data-driven considerations.
Governor Michelle Bowman's expressed desire to keep the possibility of more rate hikes alive raises concerns about the persistence of inflationary pressure. In contrast, Fed Governor Christopher Waller has suggested a more accommodative approach by not insisting on maintaining high-interest rates.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2702
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2435
|Daily SMA50
|1.2282
|Daily SMA100
|1.2491
|Daily SMA200
|1.2465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2665
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2798
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1000, EU/ US inflation data eyed
EUR/USD is struggling below 1.1000, as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains in Asian trading hours on Thursday. Wednesday's softer-than-expected German and Spain inflation data weighed on the Euro. Investors await the Eurozone inflation data on Thursday for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD attracts some buyers near 1.2700, US PCE data looms
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers below the 1.2700 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. That being said, the softer US Dollar offers some support to the major pair. GBP/USD is trading near 1.2695, up 0.02% on the day.
Gold buyers turn cautious ahead of US inflation data, monthly close
Gold price is consolidating the previous pullback from six-month highs of $2,052 in Asian trading on Wednesday, treading water amid the end-of-the-month flows while awaiting the critical United States (US) Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price index data.
FTX token FTT jumps 8% as exchange wins approval to start selling $744 Million in Grayscale and Bitwise assets
FTX token (FTT) has jumped 8% following news that a US bankruptcy court of Delaware has allowed the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange to move forward with a November 6 request.
Fed cuts on the table
The apparent sea change in tone from the Federal Reserve regarding potential rate cuts in 2024 is hugely significant. While "insurance cuts" have been considered an option, recent comments from Fed officials suggest a more explicit willingness to cut rates in response to lower inflation.