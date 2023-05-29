- The Cable trades with gains for a second consecutive day.
- The US debt-ceiling agreement favored a positive market environment
- Focus shifts to NFP data from May from the US.
Cable trades with gains near the 1.2350 area and benefits from the positive market mood fueled by the announcement on Sunday regarding an agreement on the debt ceiling between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. While neither country will release relevant economic reports the pace of the session will be dictated by the market assessment of the mentioned agreement.
US stock futures rise signaling a positive market mood
On Sunday, Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy made a joint announcement, stating that they have reached an agreement regarding the extension of the debt ceiling. According to the proposed deal, the government would be allowed to borrow money without increasing the limit, which would be temporarily suspended until 2025. However, the proposal still requires approval from Congress, although US officials are hopeful that it will be passed.
The news of the agreement was well-received by Wall Street futures, leading to a rise in their value and exerting downward pressure on the US Dollar.
For the rest of the week, the focus will shift to Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data from the US from May which is expected to hint at more pain in the American labor market. In that sense the outlook may have an impact on expectations from the next Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting in June and hence on the US Dollar price dynamics.
Levels to watch
Technically speaking, the GBP/USD holds a neutral to bearish outlook for the short term. The bears are struggling to maintain their dominance, but technical indicators are still unfavorable, suggesting that the market may still have some downside potential.
The psychological mark at 1.2320 is the immediate support level for GBP/USD. A break below this level could pave the way towards the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2290 area and then to the 1.2250 zone. Furthermore, a move above the 1.2390 level would favor the bull’s momentum with next resistances at the 1.2450 zone and 20-day SMA at 1.2480.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2361
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2435
|Daily SMA100
|1.2288
|Daily SMA200
|1.1978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2363
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 in quiet day
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 in the early European morning and retreated toward 1.0700. The trading action stays subdued in financial markets on Monday as US markets remain closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350 despite USD resilience
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound and climbed above 1.2350 in the American session on Monday. With the US Dollar staying resilient against its major rivals, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher. Financial markets in the US remain closed on Memorial Day.
Gold extends sideways grind slightly below $1,950
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a tight channel slightly below $1,950 following last week's sharp decline. With US bond markets remaining closed on Memorial Day, XAU/USD struggles to find a directional catalyst ahead of this week's key data releases.
Ethereum ZK rollups eye Arbitrum’s market share as adoption rises
Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution ZK-Rollup–which includes dYdX, zkSync Era and Loopring–has registered around $800 million in total value locked (TVL), ranking in the top five among layer-2 protocols.
Time to fasten seatbelts as Erdogan secures another term
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a long-standing Turkish leader also known for his unorthodox economic doctrines, has secured a victory in the country’s presidential election yesterday.