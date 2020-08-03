Cable’s rally is predicted to have ended on a breakdown of the 1.2970 level, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP surged to 1.3170 last Friday before giving up most of its gains as it closed little changed at 1.3084 (-0.09%). The sharp pull-back is viewed as part of an on-going correction phase. From here, barring a move above 1.3130 (minor resistance is at 1.3100), the pull-back in GBP could extend towards 1.3025. The next support at 1.2990 is unlikely to come into the picture.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we have expected GBP to strengthen since 21 Jul (spot at 1.2670); in our latest narrative from last Thursday (30 Jul, spot at 1.2980), we held the view that GBP ‘could continue to advance but any potential gain is likely to be relatively modest. Next resistance is at 1.3080’. However, GBP blast past 1.3080 and surged to a high of 1.3170 last Friday. The subsequent sharp and rapid pullback has dented the upward momentum considerably and this coupled with overbought conditions suggest the rally in GBP could be coming to an end soon. From here, unless GBP moves and stays above 1.3170 within these few days, a breach of 1.2970 (‘strong support’ level previously at 1.2850) would indicate that the current positive phase in GBP has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.