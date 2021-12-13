GBP/USD flirts with daily low, around 1.3225-20 region amid renewed USD buying interest

- A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Monday.
- COVID-19 jitters dashed hopes for a BoE rate hike and weighed on the sterling.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the daily low, around the 1.3225 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on last week's goodish recovery move from a one-year low, around the 1.3060 area and opened with a modest bearish gap on Monday. The British pound was undermined by news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could impose additional COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, Johnson advised people to work from home and mandated the use of vaccine passports in large venues.
Separately, the UK health secretary, Sajid Javid, reaffirmed this Monday that the Omicron coronavirus is spreading at a phenomenal rate and around 40% of infections in London involve the new variant. The latest developments surrounding the coronavirus saga forced investors to push back their expectations about an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England in December and undermined the sterling.
On the other hand, the US dollar regained positive traction amid growing market acceptance that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. The market bets were reaffirmed by the data release on Friday, which showed that the headline CPI accelerated to the highest level since 1982 in November and the core CPI recorded the sharpest rise since mid-1991.
Investors, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday, which will be followed by the BoE meeting on Thursday. The outcome will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Hence, it remains to be seen if Monday's downtick marks the resumption of the prior bearish trend or attracts some buying at lower levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair's inability to gain any follow-through traction and the emergence of fresh selling suggests that the recent downward trajectory might still be far from being over.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3225
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.3269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3333
|Daily SMA50
|1.3518
|Daily SMA100
|1.3645
|Daily SMA200
|1.3785
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
