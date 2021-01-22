GBP/USD finds support above 1.3630 on Friday, ends week higher

- Pound weakens after hitting multi-year highs versus dollar.
- GBP/USD continues to be unable to hold firmly above 1.3700.
The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.3634, the lowest level in two days. Then it rebounded as US stocks trimmed losses and climbed to 1.3680. It is about to end the week hovering around 1.3660, up 80 pips from last week close.
The pound lost momentum after being unable again to hold above 1.3700. A stronger US dollar and a rally in EUR/GBP contributed to the retreat in GBP/USD.
Economic data from the US came in better-than-expected. Existing home sales climbed to the highest level in 14 years, and the flash estimate of the Markit PMIs rose unexpectedly. The data did not boost the greenback and helped equity markets. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.54% and the Nasdaq 0.22%. Both indexes are off lows.
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD remains in a bullish trend. The pound continues to show difficulties in breaking and holding above 1.3700. It needs to consolidate above to clear the way to more gains, while below the odds of a more significant bearish correction will raise.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.367
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3605
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3216
|Daily SMA200
|1.2936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs near 1.22 as markets remain cautious ahead of President Biden's speech on the economy. Earlier, EUR/USD advanced in response to upbeat eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).