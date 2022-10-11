- GBP/USD bounces off the 1.1000 mark, over a one-week low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- The USD trims a part of its intraday gains and turns out to be a key factor lending support.
- The fundamental backdrop still favours bears and supports prospects for additional losses.
The GBP/USD pair recovers a few pips from over a one-week low touched during the early European session on Tuesday, though lacks any follow-through buying. The pair remains on the defensive for the fifth successive day and is currently trading just below the 1.1050 area.
The US dollar trims a part of its intraday gains and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful recovery remains elusive amid growing worries about the UK government's fiscal plans and looming recession risks. Furthermore, a combination of factors should act as a tailwind for the greenback and further contribute to capping the upside for the major.
The markets seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to tame inflation and have been pricing in another supersized 75 bps increase in November. The bets were further lifted by the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to offer support to the greenback.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment should also benefit the safe-haven buck. The British pound, on the other hand, fails to draw any support from mostly upbeat UK monthly employment details. Even the Bank of England's fresh emergency move to buy more government bonds and calm markets failed to impress bullish traders or provide any impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 1.1500 psychological mark. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. That said, speeches by influential FOMC members might influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1037
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1057
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1207
|Daily SMA50
|1.1594
|Daily SMA100
|1.1905
|Daily SMA200
|1.2526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1050 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1050 in early European trading. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in August from 3.6%. BOE announced intention to purchase index-linked gilts. Risk-aversion keeps the upside capped in cable.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic
Risk sentiment is morose with the escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising Covid cases in China, mounting tensions between US and China, and the selloff in US and other treasuries.