GBP/USD falls into familiar lows as Friday looms with key UK data print

- GBP/USD eases back to 1.2650 as Sterling stumbles.
- UK Retail Sales, PMIs to close off the trading week with a bang.
- US PMI figures to add onto week’s data prints, expecting to soften.
GBP/USD is poised for a bumper Friday session. Key UK data is due during the European market session, and US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity surveys set to wrap up the trading week. The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 5.25% this week, with a stubbornly tepid stance on rate cuts that deflated broad-market rate cut expectations.
Forex Today: All the looks will be on PMI reports
The BoE was widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in June. However, there was a focus on recent services inflation and a vague aim to keep inflation "sustainably" lower, which has left the value of the Sterling uncertain. Additionally, the BoE expressed a willingness to maintain restrictive policies for as long as necessary and emphasized that although the UK labor market is looser than before, it still remains historically tight.
Read more: BoE maintains policy rate at 5.25% as forecast
A miss in US economic figures softened investor risk appetite on Thursday, headlined by a worse-than-expected print in US Initial Jobless Claims coming in higher than expected for the week ended June 14. Week-on-week unemployment claimants are still lower, printing at 238K versus the previous 243K (revised from 242K), but still came in above the four-week trending average of 242.75K, which itself also rose from the previous 227.25K.
After the BoE voted seven-to-two to keep interest rates on hold at 5.25%, GBP traders will now focus on Friday's upcoming economic data. The scheduled releases include UK Retail Sales and updated S&P Global PMI figures for both the UK and the US. UK retail sales are expected to rebound to 1.5% MoM in May, compared to the previous decline of -2.3%. Additionally, UK PMIs are forecasted to show slight improvements. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to increase to 51.3 from 51.2, and the Services component is anticipated to rise to 53.0 from 52.9.
US Manufacturing and Services PMIs are both forecast to tick lower, with Manufacturing expected to slip to 51.0 from 51.3 and Services sliding to 53.7 from 54.8.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The value of the Pound Sterling dropped below the 1.2700 mark against the US Dollar on Thursday, showing a decline and moving lower towards recent lows at 1.2657. Technical indicators suggest a potential continuation of this bearish trend as the price failed to stay above the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2721. Further decreases in value are likely if there is no significant upward movement to reverse this trend.
The daily candlestick chart confirms a bearish rejection from a supply zone above the 1.2800 mark, indicating a potential return to the 200-day EMA, which is currently around 1.2580. The technical support provided by the 50-day EMA at 1.2674 is getting weaker, and if bearish pressure continues, GBP/USD could drop back to the 2024 lows around the 1.2300 level.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2658
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.272
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2618
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1.286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2657
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD backs off ahead of key Judo PMIs
The Australian Dollar met with some losses against its peers in Thursday's session. This development follows the AUD/USD’s retreat after two consecutive sessions of gains heading toward 0.6670, ultimately succumbing to higher US Treasury yields that boost the USD.
EUR/USD: Another drop to 1.0667 remains in the pipeline
EUR/USD came under renewed downside pressure and retested the 1.0700 area in response to the marked comeback of the US Dollar and the broad-based offered stance in the risk-associated space.
Gold glows as prices surge amid elevated US yields and strong US Dollar
Gold prices advanced sharply by more than 1% on Thursday during the North American session as US Treasury bond yields advanced to underpin the Greenback. Data from the United States was softer than expected, boosting traders' confidence that the Federal Reserve will ease policy at least twice in 2024.
Could DOGE see a rally amid quietness in the meme coin sector?
Dogecoin's price gained about 2% on Thursday, following a quiet day across the meme coin sector. Amid the calmer markets, DOGE's derivatives and on-chain data reveal key insight that may help predict its future price movement.
Inflation tracker: An improvement in real wages
In the four zones covered (United States, Eurozone, United Kingdom, Japan), wage growth continues to outstrip inflation, supporting household purchasing power gains, but contributing, apart from Japan, to keeping inflation in services at high levels.