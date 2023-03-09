- GBP/USD is on track to finish Thursday’s session with gains of 0.70%.
- Unemployment claims in the US take off some pressure from the Federal Reserve as the labor market cools down.
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: To remain downward bias unless bulls reclaim 1.2000.
GBP/USD bounces off the YTD lows of 1.1802 and rises above 1.1900, following Powell’s two-day appearance at the US Congress. Although Powell’s stance turned hawkish, US Thursday’s data might help the Fed to gradually increase rates, though further confirmation is needed on Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.1905 after hitting a low of 1.1828.
Rising unemployment claims improved market sentiment, so the GBP rises
Data revealed by the BLS, Jobless Claims for the week ending on March 4 were 211K higher than expected at 195K. Despite a strong ADP report on Wednesday and more job openings than anticipated, rising unemployment claims could ease the tightness of the labor market. A downbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls report, coupled with high unemployment claims, could reduce the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) needs to tighten conditions at a faster pace.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) edges down by 0.40%, at 105.225, a tailwind for the previously battered Pound Sterling (GBP). In addition, US Treasury bond yields are easing ahead of an essential jobs report and next Tuesday’s inflation data.
On the UK front, an employment report will be released on March 14. Furthermore, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, will announce the spring budget. Aside from this, money market futures are pricing in a 91% chance that the Bank of England (BoE) will increase rates by 25 bps on the BoE’s next meeting on March 23.
GBP/USD Technical analysis
After the GBP/USD fell to fresh YTD lows at 1.1802, the pair recovered some ground but clashed on an upslope trendline; previous support turned resistance around 1.1930s. The daily Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) reinforced the downtrend following the formation of a death cross that happened on February 3, which exacerbated the GBP/USD’s fall. Also, for a bullish continuation, the GBP/USD must conquer 1.2000. Contrarily, the GBP/USD first support would be 1.1900, which, once cleared, could pave the way to retest the YTD lows and 1.1800.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1924
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.1849
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2025
|Daily SMA50
|1.2133
|Daily SMA100
|1.2003
|Daily SMA200
|1.1906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1803
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.178
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,820 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its rebound and surpassed $1,825 in the second half of the day on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a large increase in weekly jobless claims, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.