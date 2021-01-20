GBP/USD faces further upside above 1.3710 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is seen advancing further on a breakout of the 1.3710 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP closed on a firm note at 1.3636 yesterday (+0.35%) before extending its gains this morning. Upward momentum is beginning to improve and there is room for GBP to edge above the strong resistance at 1.3670. In view of the nascent build-up in momentum, the next resistance at 1.3700 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3615 followed by 1.3585.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We noted on Monday (18 Jan, spot at 1.3585) that ‘risk is beginning to shift to the downside but any weakness is viewed as part of a 1.3500/1.3670 range’ GBP subsequently dropped to 1.3522 before staging a relatively robust rebound. While GBP could move above 1.3670, it has to close above 1.3710 before a sustained advance can be expected. At this stage, the prospect for such a move is not high but it would remain intact as long as GBP does not move below 1.3550 within these few days. Looking ahead, the next resistance above 1.3710 is at 1.3760.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
