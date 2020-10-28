GBP/USD faces extra rangebound within 1.2900-1.3120 – UOB

Cable is now forecasted to navigate within the 1.2900-1.3120 range in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view for GBP yesterday to ‘dip below 1.2990’ was incorrect as it dropped to 1.3001, rebounded strongly to a high of 1.3079 before easing off to close at 1.3047 (+0.19%). The choppy price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook and for today, GBP is likely to trade between 1.2990 and 1.3080.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (26 Oct, spot at 1.3050) that ‘upward momentum is beginning to ease’ and added, ‘GBP has to move and stay above 1.3120 within these 1 to 2 days or the odds for further GBP strength would diminish quickly’. GBP subsequently came close to breaching our ‘strong support’ level at 1.2990 (low of 1.2993) and closed on a soft note at 1.3022 (-0.13%). Upward momentum has deteriorated further and further GBP appears unlikely. GBP is more likely to consolidate and trade between 1.2900 and 1.3120 for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
