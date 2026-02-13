TRENDING:
Japan's Katayama: Debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to drop further

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that markets have stabilized after the initial shock from plans to cut consumption tax on food. Katayama further stated that the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is expected to drop further. 

Key quotes

Financial Services Agency to support brokerage firms test launch of using blockchain for securities trading.

Markets have stabilized after initial shock from plans to cut consumption tax on food. 

The Debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio is expected to drop further. 

Believe that overseas financial chiefs have understood our policy. 

Previous budgets have not considered rising prices and labor costs, when asked about Takaichi's comments on excessive austerity in the past. 

Market reaction  

At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.16% on the day to trade at 152.94.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
