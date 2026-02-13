Japan's Katayama: Debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to drop further

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that markets have stabilized after the initial shock from plans to cut consumption tax on food. Katayama further stated that the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is expected to drop further.

Key quotes

Financial Services Agency to support brokerage firms test launch of using blockchain for securities trading.



Markets have stabilized after initial shock from plans to cut consumption tax on food.



The Debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio is expected to drop further.



Believe that overseas financial chiefs have understood our policy.



Previous budgets have not considered rising prices and labor costs, when asked about Takaichi's comments on excessive austerity in the past.

Market reaction

At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.16% on the day to trade at 152.94.