- GBP/USD is aiming to overstep the 1.2250 hurdle on expectations of slowdown in Fed’s rate hike pace.
- The BOE is set to hike rates further by 50 bps despite the economy falling into recession.
- S&P500 snapped a three-day losing streak as investors shrugged off recession fears.
The GBP/USD pair is gathering momentum to surpass the immediate hurdle of 1.2250 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is displaying a sideways auction profile after sustaining above the round-kevel resistance of 1.2200. Positive market sentiment has tilted bias for more upside in the Cable ahead. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are shifting their focus to the monetary policy meeting by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is due next week.
S&P500 snapped a three-day losing streak and recovered firmly after investors shrugged off recession fears. The 10-year US Treasury yields followed optimism in US equities and escalated to 3.49%.
The Pound Sterling is likely to remain in action as investors are awaiting the release of the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release on Monday. As per the estimates, the United Kingdom GDP data will improve to 0.1% contraction vs. the prior 0.5% contraction. Apart from that, Industrial and Manufacturing Production figures will be of utmost importance.
Key trigger that will bring power-pack action in the Pound Sterling is the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). A poll on interest rate hike expectations by the BOE taken by Reuters speaks that the Bank of England will add another 50 basis points (bps) next week and take borrowing costs to 3.50%, despite the economy falling into recession.
On the United States front, rising expectations of a slowdown in an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are weighing on the US Dollar. Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to decelerate the current pace of interest rate hike and will announce a 50 bps addition in borrowing costs.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2235
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1992
|Daily SMA50
|1.1588
|Daily SMA100
|1.1662
|Daily SMA200
|1.2131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2235
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
