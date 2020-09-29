GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight

- GBP/USD keeps bounces off 1.2836 to print a two-day winning streak.
- EU steps back from threats to drop trade and security talks, shows readiness to prepare a joint legal agreement.
- UK’s Gove refrains from entertaining the bloc’s demand over IMB, BOE’s Ramsden rules out negative rates.
- Brexit talks in Brussels will be up till Friday, BOE’s Carney, US Presidential Election debate and Fedspeak also becomes important.
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries, while taking rounds to 1.2860 during the pre-London open trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable extends the previous day’s gains, mainly due to the Brexit-positive headlines, but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
With headlines from The Times suggesting the European Union’s (EU) softer stand on Brexit, Pound bulls could ignore The Financial Times (FT) news suggesting hardships for UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The bloc not only shows readiness to alter the legal statement, while taking clues from Britain, but also drops the previous tone of warnings. The news also ignores the UK Cabinet Minister Michel Gove’s rejection to remove the clauses in the Internal Market Bill (IMB) that confront the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (WAB).
On the other hand, the FT piece relies on the comments from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that highlight the risk of failing on the Tory manifesto promises without raising taxes or huge borrowing.
It should be noted that the BOE’s Deputy Governor Sir Dave Ramsden mentioned, as per Reuters, “At present, negative policy rates would be less effective as a tool to stimulate the economy." Should the BOE Governor, Andrew Bailey, drop his recently bearish bias at the Chief Executives’ Club at Queen’s, GBP/USD bulls will have an additional reason to cheer.
Positives aren’t only confined to the UK as the US Democrats’ readiness to alter the demands over the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package also favor the market’s risk-tone sentiment and helps the US dollar index (USDX) to recover Monday’s losses.
Looking forward, the Brexit teams of the UK and the EU, led by David Frost and Michael Barmier respectively, will meet in Brussels today. The departure negotiations were last stuck over the IMB and hence the same will become an important issue. However, talks concerning fisheries, level playing field also can trigger the British anger the call back the guys, which in turn will harm the GBP/USD prices.
It’s worth mentioning that the first round of US President Election debate is likely to use American President Donald Trump’s tax payments as a fresh issue and may challenge the US dollar run-up. Additionally, a slew of the second-tier Fed policymakers are also up for speaking and may entertain the momentum traders.
Technical analysis
The pair’s ability to cross the 100-day EMA, currently near 1.2830, directs the bulls towards 1.2910/20 resistance confluence comprising 21-day and 50-day EMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2857
|Today Daily Change
|23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.2834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2962
|Daily SMA50
|1.3022
|Daily SMA100
|1.2738
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2747
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3111
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
Gold looks north, two key levels to watch out
Gold started out the US NFP week on a solid footing, rallying nearly $20 on Monday. The metal bounced-off the SMA100 one-day support for the third straight day, courtesy of the broad retreat in the USD from two-month peaks.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Neither happy nor sad
American consumer attitudes have recovered from their April pandemic low but they remain stalled far below their levels of last year. The Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index is predicted to rise to 89.2 in September.
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.