GBP/USD extends downside below 1.3500 ahead of US CPI release

- GBP/USD softens to around 1.3475 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
- UK Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.6% in three months to April; Claimant Count Change arrived at 33.1K in May.
- US and China agreed on a plan to ease trade tensions.
The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to around 1.3475 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) due to a weaker UK employment report. Later on Wednesday, the attention will shift to the US May Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.
The UK ILO Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.6% in the three months to April versus 4.5% prior, the UK Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday. This figure came in line with the expectations. Meanwhile, the Claimant Count Change came in at 33.1K in May versus -21.2K prior (revised from 5.2K), below the consensus of 9.5K.
Additionally, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK increased 5.2% three months year-over-year (3M YoY) in April, compared to a revised 5.5% growth seen in the previous reading. The market forecast was for a 5.4% reading. Average Earnings, including Bonus, rose by 5.3% in the same period after accelerating by a revised 5.6% in the quarter through March. The data missed the estimate of 5.5%.
These figures indicated that the UK labor market is losing steam under pressure from the government's tax and minimum wage hikes. This, in turn, could exert some selling pressure on the Cable in the near term. "This gradual cooling in pay growth may offer some reassurance to the Bank of England, following last month’s inflation reading unexpectedly jumping to its highest level in over a year," said Paige Tao, an economist at PwC UK.
On the USD front, easing trade tension between the United States and China provides some support to the Greenback. Bloomberg reported early Wednesday that the US and China agreed to a preliminary deal on how to implement the consensus the two sides reached in Geneva. However, the tariff uncertainty remains as the full details of their agreement weren’t immediately available. Any signs of renewed fear of trade tensions could weigh on the USD and help limit the pair’s losses.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds 0.6500 in the countdown to US CPI inflation data
AUD/USD has defended 0.6500 on a retreat from YTD highs early Wednesday. The pair faces the heat from renewed US Dollar upside as markets cheer the US-China trade optimism. All eyes now remain on the US CPI data for fresh directives.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 145.00; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus
USD/JPY holds gains at around 145.00 in the Asian session as a positive outcome from China trade talks undermines the safe-haven Japanese YenHow while lending support to the US Dollar. However, traders remain wary ahead of the US CPI inflation data for May.
Gold regains traction ahead of critical US CPI inflation data
Gold price is gathering strength in Wednesday’s Asian trading, having defended the critical support near $3,300 so far this week. However, the further upside hinges on the US Consumer Price Index data due later in the day.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple poised for volatility ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing early signs of strength as BTC is nearing its all-time highs, ETH is breaking past its consolidation, and XRP is finding support around its key level. The upcoming US Consumer Price Index data release on Wednesday could serve as a catalyst.
US-China trade talks plus economic resilience: A market that looks through the chaos
As US-China trade talks in London extend into a second day, investors are looking for direction amid a swirl of competing headlines—continued tariff threats, the Trump-Musk breakup, and civil unrest in LA. Risks are broadening across multiple fronts, but markets are holding firm.