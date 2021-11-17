“We think GBP can withstand the strong dollar onslaught better than some. We doubt cable has to trade substantially under 1.30 and expect the early BoE tightening to provide GBP with a cushion.”

“GBP bears point to London’s thorny relationship with Brussels and the risk that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement falls apart. We take on this is a reminder that this agreement is barely better than a No Deal Brexit. Additionally there is plenty of scope for last-minute position adjustment from both sides and we doubt 2022 becomes characterised as a year of looming Brexit deadlines.”

“A common refrain now from GBP bears is that the Bank of England is about to make a policy error. The argument goes that the BoE is set to tighten policy at exactly the wrong moment. We see a reasonably healthy UK growth profile next year, initially running at 1% QoQ. That should allow the BoE to hike 15bp this December and a further 50bp in 2022.”

Economists at ING think the cable can hold onto its 2021 gains unlike a market generally more pessimistic on the pound. What’s more, the Bank of England (BoE) is set to hike rates in December, underpinning GBP.

