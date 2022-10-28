- The pound reverses its previous downtrend and returns to the 1.1600 area.
- Rumors of Fed pivoting are keeping USD bulls on a leash.
- GBP/USD remains firm, likely to retest 1.1760 – UOB.
The pound bounced up right above 1.1500 earlier on Friday to regain lost ground during the European and US trading sessions and reach the 1.1600 resistance area. In a bigger picture, the pair remains trading in a range for the second consecutive day, consolidating gains after a two-day rally from levels below 1.1300 earlier this week.
Expectations of a softer Fed stance are weighing on USD bulls
Market expectations that the Federal Reserve might start softening its monetary tightening pace over the next months are keeping USD bulls in check.
Investors have already priced in a 0.75% hike in December, but the increasing rumors about the possibility of scaling down monetary tightening in December are curbing demand for the dollar.
Beyond that, the myriad of US macroeconomic data released on Friday has failed to provide a clear direction for the USD.
US personal spending has grown beyond expectations in September (0.6% against the consensus 0.4%) confirming that Americans have continued shopping, despite the soaring inflation, which maintains the US economy in good shape and clears the Fed’s path for another aggressive hike in December.
On the other hand, wage growth slowed down in the third quarter, according to data from the Labor Department, which suggests that inflation might have peaked or is close to doing so.
Furthermore, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures remained flat at a 6.2% yearly pace in September, while the Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge increased below expectations.
GBP/USD might appreciate to test 1.1760 resistance – UOB
FX analysts at UOB see the pair on a firm tone, and likely to test the 1.1760 area over the next weeks: Our expectation for GBP to ‘rise further’ yesterday did not materialize as it traded between 1.1550 and 1.1645 (…) “Yesterday (27 Oct, spot at 1.1630), we held the view that GBP is still strong and is likely to strengthen further. We indicated that the next level to monitor is at 1.1760.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1573
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1276
|Daily SMA50
|1.1385
|Daily SMA100
|1.1741
|Daily SMA200
|1.2376
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1549
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9950 as the dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of the weekend. The latest data from the US showed that core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in September and that Pending Home Sales declined by 10.2%.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.1550 area after US data
GBP/USD has recovered above the 1.1550 area in the second half of the day on Friday as the dollar lost interest on the softer-than-expected Core PCE inflation and disappointing Pending Home Sales data for September. The improving market mood also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,650
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day and trades deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.