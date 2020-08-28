GBP/USD eases from YTD tops, still well bid just below 1.3300 mark

- GBP/USD gained some strong positive traction on Friday amid a broad-based USD selloff.
- The GBP bulls largely shrugged off Brexit concerns, BoE Governor Bailey’s dovish comments.
- A sustained move back above the 1.3300 mark needed to confirm any further appreciation.
The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh YTD tops, around the 1.3320 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Following the previous day's volatile swings and a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Friday, the pair caught some fresh bids and finally broke out of a near two-week-old trading range. The US dollar remained under some heavy selling pressure in the wake of dovish Fed signals, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors driving the GBP/USD pair higher.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, said on Thursday that the Fed is willing to tolerate inflation overshooting the 2% target for some time in order to compensate years of undershooting. The comments raised speculations that the Fed will increase its monetary stimulus and keep rates lower to support the economic recovery from the pandemic.
Apart from a broad-based USD weakness, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move back above the 1.3240-50 region further contributed to the GBP/USD pair strong positive move. The GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by concerns over the lack of progress in Brexit talks and also shrugged off the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish comments in the last hour.
Bailey said the UK central bank has more ammunition to support the economy from its coronavirus shock. Bailey also supported the possibility of negative interest rates, albeit failed to impress bearish traders or prompt any meaningful selling around the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, bulls might now wait for a sustained move back above the 1.3300 round-figure mark before placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3296
|Today Daily Change
|0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|1.3201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3111
|Daily SMA50
|1.2802
|Daily SMA100
|1.2615
|Daily SMA200
|1.2727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3285
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges below 1.19 after robust American figures
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 after US personal income and personal spending beat expectations . The dollar was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY tumbles below 105.50 as Japanese PM Abe quits
USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign. The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.33 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33 and off the 8-month highs after upbeat US data boosts the dollar. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates.
Canadian economy falls 38.7% in Q2, better than expected, USD/USD falls
Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada declined by 38.7% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. USD/CAD is edging lower as the figure is better than expected and amid dollar weakness.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.