The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5940 during the early Asian session on Friday, pressured by a stronger US Dollar (USD). The rising Unemployment Rate in New Zealand weighs on the Kiwi, dragging the pair to the lowest level in almost two weeks. Traders will keep an eye on the preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index report for February, which will be released later on Friday.

The Greenback receives some support as traders turn more risk-averse and markets assess shifts in Federal Reserve (Fed) leadership expectations. Analysts expect Warsh would pursue a "more gradual path lower" compared to other "dovish" candidates. Financial markets are pricing in nearly a 75.3% chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates steady at its March policy meeting, with anticipation of a first rate reduction in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

New Zealand's Unemployment Rate climbed to 5.4% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the highest since 2015, Statistics New Zealand reported on Wednesday. This reading came in worse than the estimations of 5.3%.

This report has led markets to push back expectations for further Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate hikes to later in 2026, which could undermine the Kiwi against the USD. Swaps markets are now pricing in over a 60% probability of a rate reduction by the May policy meeting.

On the other hand, weaker-than-expected US labor market data might weigh on the USD and cap the downside for the pair. US job openings unexpectedly fell in December to the lowest level since 2020 and layoffs rose. Companies revealed the most job cutbacks in January since the Great Recession in 2009, while applications for US unemployment benefits rose more than forecast last week.