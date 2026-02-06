WTI declines below $63.00 as US-Iran talks loom
- WTI price edges lower to $62.85 in Friday’s Asian session.
- Traders brace for the upcoming US-Iran talks and ongoing Russia-Ukraine negotiations.
- US crude inventories fell by 3.455 million barrels last week, according to the EIA.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $62.85 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The WTI price declines after the United States (US) and Iran agreed to hold talks in Oman on Friday.
Tehran aims to focus talks on its long-standing nuclear dispute with Western powers, while the US wants the agenda to include Iran's ballistic missile program, its alleged backing of armed groups across the Middle East, and its domestic human rights record. US President Donald Trump warned last month that he could order strikes on Iran if Tehran fails to agree to a deal around its nuclear program. Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US-Iran negotiations.
Easing concerns of a potential military conflict between them could weigh on the WTI price in the near term. “There is still scepticism that any reasonable deal can be made with Iran, so even though the market right now is giving talks the benefit of the doubt, we still don’t know what the outcome will be of those talks,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group.
According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report, crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending January 30 fell by 3.455 million barrels, compared to a decline of 2.296 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus was for a decrease of 2 million barrels. The significant drop in crude inventories might help limit the WTI’s losses.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.