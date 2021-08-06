GBP/USD drops to one-week lows under 1.3875 amid a rally of USD

- US dollar extends gains during the American session as US yields soar.
- Cable fails to hold to weekly gains, drops below 1.3900.
The GBP/USD extended the decline to 1.3860, the lowest level in a week, on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. The greenback started a rally after the release of the US official employment report that continues.
NFP numbers came in above expectations and triggered a sell-off in Treasuries. The US 10-year yield jumped toward 1.30%, supporting the rally of the dollar. The DXY gains more than 0.60% on Friday, and is at weekly gains near 92.80.
GBP/USD techs: positive momentum at risk
Yohay Elam, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, says the momentum on the daily chart has flipped to the upside, but only just. “The recent upswing has saved the currency pair from dipping below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and it has recently been setting lower highs – a bearish sign. On the other hand, GBP/USD is trading above the 100 and 200-day SMAs.”
On the flip side, Elam warns that significant support is at 1.3875, which is a double-bottom formed in the past few weeks. “It is followed by 1.3845, which was a cushion last month and also where the 200 SMA hits the price. Further down, 1.3760 and 1.3730 are additional levels of interest.”
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.393
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3833
|Daily SMA50
|1.3927
|Daily SMA100
|1.3923
|Daily SMA200
|1.3754
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3949
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.392
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4038
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles under 1.18 after strong Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed a leap of 943,000 jobs, better than expected, and salaries are up 4% YoY. The greenback is rising across the board on expectations for a Fed tapering.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 after upbeat US jobs figures
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.39 after the US reported an increase of 943K jobs, beating expectations and raising expectations for tighter monetary policy by the Fed. Earlier, the pound benefited from the BOE´s inching toward raising rates.
XAU/USD eyes $1,760 following sharp decline on US jobs data
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in July. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below 100-day SMA.
Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it
Bitcoin is on a second attempt to retest $42,451 and breach it. The BTC mining industry seems to have stabilized as players continue to flourish. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis, which might push the flagship crypto to $44,750.
The Federal Reserve Sets the Pace: The world's central bank prepares to taper
The Federal Reserve is preparing markets for the long-awaited reduction and end of its vast program of bond purchases. Recent comments from several Fed officials have been surprisingly aggressive, though markets appear to be waiting on word from Powell.