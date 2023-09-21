GBP/USD drops to fresh multi-month low amid sustained USD buying, ahead of BoE decision

- GBP/USD drifts lower for the second straight day and touches a fresh multi-month low.
- The Fed's hawkish pause continues to underpin the USD and exerts pressure on the pair.
- Expectations for a pause in the BoE's rate-hiking cycle also contribute to the offered tone.
The GBP/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday and drops closer to the 1.2300 round figure, or a fresh low since early June during the Asian session.
The US Dollar (USD) manages to preserve the previous day's post-FOMC recovery gains from over a one-week low and remains well within the striking distance of a six-month high, which, in turn, is seen exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. As was widely anticipated, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to leave interest rates unchanged, though maintained its forecast for rates to peak at 5.5% to 5.75% this year, keeping the door open for one more 25 bps lift-off in 2023. Moreover, policymakers now see the benchmark rate at 5.1% next year, suggesting just two rate cuts in 2024 as compared to four rate cuts projected previously.
The higher-for-longer narrative keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated, which, along with a softer risk tone, continues to underpin the safe-haven Greenback. In fact, the yield on the two-year US government bond shot to a 17-year and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched its highest since late 2007. This, in turn, fuels worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. Apart from this, expectations for an imminent pause in the Bank of England's (BoE) rate-hiking cycle continue to weigh on the British Pound and drag the GBP/USD pair.
Market pricing swung drastically after data released from the UK on Wednesday showed that the annual headline CPI fell to 6.7% in August from 6.8% in July, defying consensus forecast for a rise to 7%. Moreover, importantly the core CPI – excluding volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices – came in at 6.2% in the 12 months to the end of August, down from 6.9% in July. This comes on top of reviving recession fears and signs that the UK labour market is cooling, reaffirming market expectations. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the highly-anticipated BoE policy decision, scheduled to be announced later this Thursday.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket – featuring the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery might get sold into and is more likely to remain capped.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.232
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2523
|Daily SMA50
|1.27
|Daily SMA100
|1.2649
|Daily SMA200
|1.2433
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2421
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2548
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2379
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2277
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2489
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on hawkish Fed-led US Dollar surge
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6400 in the Asian trading on Thursday. The Aussie is suffering from the unabated US Dollar demand after the Federal Reserve held steady on rates but raised their outlook going forward.
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0600 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading at weekly lows, heading toward 1.0600 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surged to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher.
Gold remains pressured around $1,925 on Fed's hawkish stance
Gold price remains in the red for the third consecutive day around $1,925 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. As expected, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained current benchmark policy rates at 5.5% in the meeting held on Wednesday.
US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC
The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.
New bear market Fed dynamics
In a time not long ago, the stock market tended to rise as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. However, the recent market dynamics have flipped this script entirely. Now, the mere mention of rate hikes sends stocks tumbling.