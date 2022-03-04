GBP/USD drops to fresh 2022 low, further below mid-1.3200s on upbeat NFP report

- GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day amid a blowout USD rally.
- The worsening situation in Ukraine, upbeat NFP report continued underpinning the USD.
- Technical selling below the 1.3270 area aggravated the bearish pressure around the pair.
The GBP/USD pair continued lowing ground through the early North American session and weakened further below mid-1.3200s in reaction to an upbeat US monthly jobs report. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3240-1.3235 region, down nearly 0.80% for the day.
The pair added to the overnight losses and continued falling for the second successive day on Friday amid a blowout US dollar rally, bolstered by the global flight to safety. The Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest of its kind in Europe - raised fears of an environmental catastrophe. This, in turn, unnerved investors and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
The stronger USD momentum got an additional boost from better-than-expected US employment details. In fact, the headline NFP showed that the US economy added 678K new jobs in February, smashing market expectations for 400K. In addition, the previous month's reading was revised higher to 481K from 467K reported earlier. Moreover, the unemployment rate fell more than anticipated, to 3.8% from 4.0% in January.
The greenback shot to its highest level since May 2020 and was seen as a key factor that dragged the GBP/USD pair lower. Apart from this, the ongoing downward trajectory could further be attributed to some technical selling below the 1.3270 support zone. This now seems to have set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move amid the worsening situation in Ukraine.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3264
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3507
|Daily SMA50
|1.3526
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.