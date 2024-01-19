- Retail Sales Plunge: Pound Sterling drops against US Dollar as UK retail sales witness a staggering -3.2% month-over-month decline.
- BoE Policy Concerns: Bleak retail data raises doubts about Bank of England's policy tightening amid recession fears.
- Mixed US Data Influence: GBP/USD impacted by contrasting US data, with improved consumer sentiment but lower home sales.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) slumped against the US Dollar (USD) after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that retail sales plunged sharply, which could deter the Bank of England (BoE) from keeping policy tight without tapping the economy into a recession. Mixed data from the United States (US) sponsored a leg-down in the major, as the GBP/USD exchanged hands at 1.2687 after hitting a daily high of 1.2714.
Pound Sterling faces headwinds as poor retail data raises concerns, while mixed US indicators contribute to market volatility
Besides that, Chicago’s Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said that they (Fed) need more data before beginning to ease monetary policy to determine an appropriate level of restrictiveness. On the data front, Consumer Sentiment in the US improved sharply, according to a University of Michigan (UoM) poll, while inflation expectations were trimmed for one and five-year periods.
The Consumer Sentiment rose to 78.8, surpassing both forecasts and the previous month's increase of 69.7. Additionally, Americans expect a decrease in inflation, as expectations for one year declined from 3.1% to 2.9%, and for the next five years, it cooled from 2.9% to 2.8%.
US Existing Home Sales in December slid to their lowest level in over 13 years. The sales slumped by -1% month-over-month, falling from 3.82 million to 3.78 million, which is below both the previous month's figure and the forecast.
Across the pond, retail sales in the UK plunged a staggering -3.2% MoM, following an increase of 1.4% in November, and below forecasts for a 0.5% contraction. The release poured cold water on Sterling’s rally, which benefited from a red-hot inflation report, which, according to sources cited by Reuters, “the December CPI surprise was a blip.”
Ahead of the day, the San Franciso Fed President Mary Daly is expected to cross wires ahead of the blackout period, which is ahead of the first monetary policy meeting of 2024.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical point of view, GBP/USD is trading sideways but tilted to the downside after peaking at around 1.2785 on January 12, but sellers had failed to crack the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2616. if buyers want the rally to continue, they must drag prices bove 1.2700, followed by 1.2785, ahead of the 1.2800 mark. Conversely, if sellers achieve a daily close below January’s 18 open of 1.2676, that would form a ‘tweezers top,’ opening the door for further losses. First support is seen at the 50-DMA at 1.2616, followed by 1.2600 and the 200-DMA at 1.2547.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2713
|Daily SMA50
|1.2628
|Daily SMA100
|1.2452
|Daily SMA200
|1.255
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2704
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2648
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2674
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price recovers as escalating Middle East tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets
Gold price has extended its recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar turns sideways. A pullback move in the Gold price is less convincing as traders have pared bets for a Fed rate cut in March.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
US Dollar Index consolidates gains near its 200-DMA
Forget about the Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations that should be dialed back because the American economy is too strong to require a rate cut as early as March from the Fed.