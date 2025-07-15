GBP/USD declines steepens as hotter CPI bolsters Greenback

- GBP/USD backslid for the eighth straight day on Tuesday.
- US CPI inflation rose in June, pushing down on Fed rate cut hopes.
- Coming up on Wednesday: UK CPI inflation, US PPI business inflation.
GBP/USD shed weight for the eighth straight session on Tuesday. Global risk appetite soured after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose in June, casting a long, tariff-fueld shadow over investors that were hoping for a quick pivot into fresh rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the third quarter.
US CPI inflation rose through the tail end of the second quarter. Despite the figures mostly keeping in line with or beating median forecasts, investors are still feeling the pressure from rising price pressures. Annualized headline CPI inflation rose to 2.7% YoY in June, moving in the opposite direction of the Fed policy target range of 2%. With inflation pressures still simmering away in the background, already-thin market hopes for an early rate cut from the Fed have evaporated.
Hello inflation, goodbye rate cuts
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders have fully priced in a rate hold at the Fed’s July rate meeting. Hopes for a September rate cut also got knocked back post-CPI, with 44% odds of a continued hold on rates on the books. Rate markets are still holding out for two cuts in 2025 despite still-warm inflation measures, with 80% odds of at least a quarter-point rate cut priced in for October.
Cable traders will have to buckle down for a second and third go around the inflation carousel on Wednesday: United Kingdom (UK) CPI inflation figures are due early in the London session, followed by further US inflation data from the Producer Price Index (PPI). A fresh batch of UK labor data is also due on Thursday, followed by US Retail Sales figures.
GBP/USD price forecast
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has tumbled nearly 3% top-to-bottom against the US Dollar, falling from a multi-year high posted on the first day of July. The pair has backslid cleanly through the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3500, and sustained selling pressure has Cable knocking on a rising trendline from January’s lows near 1.2200.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA holds the downside
AUD/USD regained some balance, faded three daily pullbacks in a row, and regained the 0.6500 mark and beyond on Wednesday. The Aussie’s recovery came on the back of a sharp reversal in the US Dollar, exacerbated in response to another bout of Trump-Powell effervescence.
EUR/USD: Still room for extra retracements
The sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback lent some breathing room to the generalised risk complex, prompting EUR/USD to reverse part of its multi-day leg lower and revisit the vicinity of the 1.1800 neighbourhood. Meanwhile, investors will now look at the upcoming US Retail Sales data and the usual weekly gauge of the labour market.
Gold back to its comfort zone around $3,350
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Australia unemployment rate expected to hold steady in June
Australia is set to release the June employment report at 1:30 GMT. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 20,000 new job positions in the month, reversing the 2,500 lost positions announced in May.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.