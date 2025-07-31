GBP/USD declines further as Greenback rally continues

- GBP/USD shed further weight on Thursday, stepping into a sixth straight down day.
- Losses are piling up as trade concerns and inflation fears grip market sentiment.
- US NFP jobs data to cap off a tumultuous week on Friday.
GBP/USD sank again on Thursday, falling for a sixth straight session and dragging the Pound Sterling (GBP) down nearly 3% top-to-bottom from last week’s peak near 1.3588. Cable is getting dragged back into bearish territory as the US Dollar (USD) catches a broad-market bid on renewed interest rate woes amid rebounding US inflation data and a looming Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
United States (US) economic data remains far more robust than many market watchers and policymakers had feared when the Trump administration kicked off a never-ending cycle of tariff threats and subsequent walk backs. Global reciprocal tariffs have routinely been announced, delayed, and re-announced, but key double-digit tariffs on core industries like steel and aluminum imports, as well as foreign cars, are already beginning to bite around the edges of key inflation metrics.
PCE uptick reminds Fed watchers that rate cuts are contingent on policy success
Core US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation ticked higher in June, rising 0.3% MoM as many market participants had expected. On an annualized basis, PCE inflation accelerated to 2.6% YoY, outrunning the expected hold at 2.5%. US Consumer Income also rebounded 0.3% in June, and rising wage pressures will add further inflationary forces further down the line.
US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) remain on the data docket for this Friday, promising to close out the trading week with a tense release. US jobs and inflation data have taken on additional importance for the Fed following this week’s decision to hold interest rates steady for another meeting period. Annualized headline PCE inflation, a key inflation metric for the Fed’s rate-setting policymakers, has remained above the Fed’s 2% target band for almost four and a half years.
GBP/USD price forecast
A sixth straight down day has put Cable on a collision course with the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3131. Price action has pivoted firmly bearish after GBP/USD flubbed a bullish climb toward 1.3600, although new short entries will face challenges with technical oscillators already pinned in oversold territory.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears remain in control
AUD/USD treaded water around its five-week lows in the 0.6430-0.6420 band on Thursday. Indeed, spot failed to recoup upward momentum after five consecutive daily drops on the back of rising US Dollar strength, boosted by strong data, trade fears, and Powell's hawkish rhetoric.
EUR/USD: Free-falling
EUR/USD managed to reverse a multi-day negative streak, clocking decent gains and revisiting the 1.1460 zone on Thursday. The pair’s recovery came despite the Greenback advanced marginally, extending its rally to new two-month peaks following renewed trade effervescence and investors’ assessment of the latest Fed gathering.
Gold faces some selling bias, confronts $3,300
Gold is now struggling to extend its rebound further north of the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The precious metal maintain its bullish bias in tandem with declining US yields across the spectrum and some tepid losses in the Greenback.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could accelerate losses below $3.00
Ripple (XRP) price is on the back foot, retracing slightly to trade at $3.09 on Thursday. An attempt to step above resistance at $3.32 failed, reflecting low demand retail and a shift in market sentiment, following Wednesday's United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.