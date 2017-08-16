GBP/USD: daily signals are bearish - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that GBP appears to have found near-term support following a modest decline to a fresh, marginal low under 1.2850.

Key Quotes:

"Daily signals are bearish, DMI’s are confirming, and short-term MA’s are bearishly aligned."

"We note the importance of the early July low just above 1.28, followed by 1.2720. Resistance is limited ahead of the mid-1.29s."