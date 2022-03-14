GBP/USD could remains mostly within a 1.30 to 1.33 range in the coming months – Rabobank

Considering what the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England might do over the next months, analysts at Rabobank, see the GBP/USD pair likely to move sideways in a range above 1.30. Both central banks will have their policy meetings this week.
Key Quotes:
“Central bank meetings will be vying for some attention this week amid the headlines related to the war in Ukraine. These two topics can be broken down further. From Ukraine there have been both positive and negative headlines over the weekend which provide contrasting implications for the safe haven USD. On top of that, while the central bank meetings in the US and the UK are both expected to bring rate hikes, the tone from the respective policy makers is expected to differ considerably. Cable has declined sharply since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and we expect the pound to remain on the back foot going forward.”
“Both the Fed and the BoE are expected to raise rates by 25 bps this week. However, the MPC is likely to do so with far less enthusiasm. A hike this week for the BoE would mark the third consecutive move and the voting pattern of MPC members is likely to illustrate far less conviction than in the February and December policy meetings.”
“The indication of various central banks in the past couple of weeks is that pre-invasion plans for policy tightening remain mostly intact. Despite the inevitable impact on growth, central bankers are fearing that inflation expectations will become entrenched and that this could feed through into a stubborn wage/price spiral. The fact that the BoE was one of the first G10 central banks to tighten this cycle is suggestive of its commitment to avoid second order price pressures to gain too strong a foothold. That said, significant head-winds are facing the UK economy in the form of higher energy and tax bills and the Bank may already be running out of room to hike rates. Consequently it is likely that relative to the Fed, the BoE will sound a more cautious note at this week’s policy meeting and this could weigh on cable.”
“In our view cable could remains mostly within a GBP/USD 1.30 to 1.33 range in the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily highs amid Wall Street’s strength
EUR/USD trades near its daily high of 1.0989 as US indexes refuse to give up to Eastern Europe tensions, reflecting a positive market’s mood and providing support to the shared currency. Nasdaq in the red, playing another game.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3050 in choppy day
GBP/USD staged a rebound after dropping to its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.3010 on Monday but seems to be having a difficult time clearing 1.3050. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception continues to impact the pair's action.
Gold drops to fresh 10-day low below $1,960 on surging yields
Gold is struggling to shake off the bearish pressure and trading at its weakest level in 10 days below $1,960 on Monday, pressured by surging US Treasury bond yields. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is at its highest level since July 2019, rising more than 5% on the day.
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch: XinFin, KuCoin, and TheGraph
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President.