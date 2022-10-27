Next 1-3 weeks: “When GBP was trading at 1.1300 two days ago (25 Oct), we noted that it is mildly supported and could edge higher. After GBP soared, we highlighted yesterday (26 Oct, spot at 1.1460) that the strong boost in momentum is likely to lead to further strength. We indicated that the next resistance is at 1.1600. GBP took out 1.1600 in London trade yesterday and surged to a high of 1.1639. The price action suggests GBP is still strong and is likely to strengthen further. The next level to monitor is at 1.1760. The GBP strength is intact as long as it does not break the ‘strong support’ at 1.1440 (level was at 1.1310 yesterday).”

24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view ‘1.1600 is unlikely to come into view for now’. In other words, we did not expect the strong surge that sent GBP to a high of 1.1639. Upward momentum is still strong and GBP is likely to rise further, albeit likely at a slower pace. Resistance levels are at 1.1700 and 1.1760. The latter level is unlikely to be challenged today. Support is at 1.1590 but only a break of 1.1540 would indicate that GBP is not strengthening further.”

