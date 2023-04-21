GBP/USD continues to juggle around 1.2440 ahead of UK Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2440 as investors await UK Retail Sales for fresh impetus.
  • The overall market mood is risk-averse, however, a stock-specific action in S&P500 is highly active.
  • UK Retail Sales are expected to contract by 0.5% in March than expansion by 1.2% in February.

The GBP/USD pair is continuously oscillating in a narrow range around 1.2440 in the Tokyo session. The Cable is struggling to find a decisive move as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data for further guidance.  

A flat-to-positive performance has been recorded for the S&P500 futures in the Asian session. US equities were beaten down on Thursday amid mixed earnings from the banking sector and weak revenue guidance from Tesla. The overall market mood is risk-averse, however, a stock-specific action is highly active.

Quarterly earnings from the US banking sector have been a mixed bag this time as JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley joined with companies beating Wall Street estimates while Goldman Sachs reported poor figures. However, it conveys that the overall US banking system is resilient.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is demonstrating a lackluster performance around 101.80, shifting its focus toward the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled in the first week of May. A consecutive 25 basis point (bps) rate hike is expected from Fed chair Jerome Powell as US inflation has highly diverged from desired levels.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester reiterated on Thursday that the Fed has more work to do with inflation in the US staying too high, per Reuters. He further added, "Fed will need to hike policy rate to over 5% and hold there for a while."

On the Pound Sterling front, after higher-than-projected inflationary figures and the labor cost index, investors are shifting their focus toward Retail Sales data. As per the estimates, UK Retail Sales contracted by 0.5% in March than expansion by 1.2% in February. While the contraction in annual Retail Sales will decline to 3.1% from the former pace of contraction at 3.5%.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2441
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2443
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2402
Daily SMA50 1.2202
Daily SMA100 1.2196
Daily SMA200 1.1924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2468
Previous Daily Low 1.2405
Previous Weekly High 1.2546
Previous Weekly Low 1.2344
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2444
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2429
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2409
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2375
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2346
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2502
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2536

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000

EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000

EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…

GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…

GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.

GBP/USD News

Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week

Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week

Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.

Gold News

Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline

Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline

Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.

Read more

Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve

Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve

Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP  growth upward revision could be forthcoming. 

Read more

