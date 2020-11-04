GBP/USD consolidating around 1.3000 after pulling back from 1.3140

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala

GBP/USD moving sideways around 1.3000.

Biden takes the lead on the vote count and the USD pulls back.

The market ignores the weaker than expected ADP employment report.

The pound sterling is consolidating around the 1.3000 level, trading on a moderate sell tone after pulling back from nearly two-week highs at 1.3140 earlier today.

The dollar loses ground as Biden takes the lead

The sterling remains negative on daily charts despite the US dollar pullback seen during the European and US sessions. The USD has lost ground after hitting one-month against a basket of currencies earlier today boosted by safe trading as the first results of the US elections discarded the clear Democrat victory anticipated by the polls.

The initial market volatility eased gradually and the USD accelerated its reversal with equity markets surging and Joe Biden taking the lead against the incumbent Donald Trump in key states.

The CNN has reported Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin and has taken the lead in Nevada and Michigan, which opens the door for a tight Democrat victory. The contested election, however, is likely to deliver a split Congress, which will hinder the approval of a large fiscal stimulus package.

On the macroeconomic front, the market has largely ignored the US ADP employment change, which has shown a 365K increase in September, well below the expectations of a 690K increment.

News from the Brexit has failed to offer support to the sterling.  The UK chief negotiator, David Frost has reiterated that both parties are still far apart in some core issues after two weeks of intense negotiations although the talks are expected to continue in London this weekend.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2997
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD mute above 1.17 waiting for definitions

EUR/USD mute above 1.17 waiting for definitions

The US presidential race is not over. Joe Biden has a modest advantage, but several state are still being dispute, with Trump taking legal actions on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Equities won the day.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD nears 0.7200 on Wall Street’s rally

AUD/USD nears 0.7200 on Wall Street’s rally

The Australian dollar was among the best performers in US election’ day, backed by the substantial rally in Wall Street. AUD/USD trading near a fresh weekly high of 0.7221.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections

XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections

Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states.

Gold news

2020 Elections: Markets are cheering, but what exactly? Some answers and what's next

2020 Elections: Markets are cheering, but what exactly? Some answers and what's next

A winner has yet to be declared in the 2020 Presidential Elections, which have turned into a nail-biter. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the results, the reaction in financial markets, and discuss what is next. 

Read more

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate edged higher after this report and was last seen gaining 1.65% on the day at $38.75.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures