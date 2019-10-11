GBP/USD consolidates overnight strong gains to 2-week tops, just below mid-1.2400s

- Renewed Brexit optimism led to the pair's intraday rally of over 250 pips on Thursday.
- The prevalent USD selling bias, amid Fed rate cut expectations, remained supportive.
- Investors' focus on Friday will remain on the resumption of the EU-UK Brexit talks.
The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday and consolidated the overnight upsurge to over two-week tops.
Having shown resilience below the 1.2200 round-figure mark, the pair on Thursday caught some aggressive bids and posted its largest daily percentage gains since March amid renewed Brexit optimism. The British Pound turned out to be the best-performing major currency after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that a Brexit deal could be clinched by the end of October.
Sterling rallies on Brexit hopes
Following a three hour meeting with the UK PM Boris Johnson, Varadkar said that they have identified a potential path forward on the Irish border issue and how to avoid a hard border. The Irish border had caused a major impasse between Brexit negotiators and largely prevented the UK and EU from agreeing on a Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The latest remarks, however, suggested that they might finally be able to find common ground and get Brexit talks back on track.
The pair rallied over 250 pips, taking along some short-term trading stops being placed near the 1.2300 handle and the 1.2345-50 supply zone, and was further supported by the prevalent US Dollar selling bias. Despite the incoming positive trade-related headlines and a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the Greenback failed to gain any respite and remained depressed in the wake of increasing odds of another interest rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on October 29-30.
Thursday’s softer US CPI figures further fueled market speculations and exerted some additional downward pressure on the buck. In fact, the headline US consumer price index (CPI) remained unchanged in September – the weakest reading in eight months – and held steady at 1.7% on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the core CPI rose by just 0.1% from the prior month, leaving room for a further monetary policy easing by the Fed.
The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below mid-1.2400s through the Asian session on Friday. Moving ahead, Friday's key focus will remain on the resumption of EU-UK Brexit talks and the incoming headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2438
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2444
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2375
|Daily SMA50
|1.2262
|Daily SMA100
|1.2413
|Daily SMA200
|1.2715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.247
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2275
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi's speech, US-China trade talks pivotal
The EUR/USD pair has found acceptance above a key hurdle and could see an extended relief rally in the short-term if the ongoing US-China trade talks end on a positive note. The currency pair closed above the 21-day MA on Thursday.
GBP/USD consolidates overnight strong gains to 2-week tops, just below mid-1.2400s
The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday and consolidated the overnight upsurge to over two-week tops. Investors' focus on Friday will remain on the resumption of the EU-UK Brexit talks.
USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish
A flag breakout seen on USD/JPY's daily chart suggests scope for a rally to 110.80. Despite the pullback, the outlook remains bullish, as the bullish breakout confirmed on Thursday is still valid.
Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up
US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.