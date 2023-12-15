GBP/USD consolidates gains around the mid-1.2700s ahead of UK, US PMI data

- GBP/USD hovers around 1.2755 on the weaker USD, the Bank of England’s (BoE) hawkish bias.
- The BoE decided to keep interest rates steady at a 15-year high of 5.25% on Thursday.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the rate hike cycle was likely over in the US and lower rates were coming into view.
- Market players await the UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI and US S&P Global PMI reports, due later on Friday.
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its gains around 1.2755 after retracing from 1.2793, the highest level since August during the early Asian session on Friday. The hawkish bias from the Bank of England (BoE) lends some support to the British Pound and lifts the GBP/USD pair.
As widely expected, the BoE decided to keep interest rates steady at a 15-year high of 5.25% on Thursday. The BoE governor, Andrew Bailey, said that there was still some way to go before inflation hit its target. Bailey further stated that the central bank will continue to monitor the data closely and take the decisions necessary to bring inflation back to 2%. The BoE’s guidance contrasted with the dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which boost the British Pound (GBP) and act as a tailwind for the pair.
Among the major central banks, the Fed is currently seen as the early central bank to lower interest rates. On Wednesday, the Fed maintained the interest rate unchanged at its last meeting of the year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the rate hikes cycle was likely over in the US and lower rates were coming into view, with 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts anticipated by policymakers next year. Nonetheless, Fed fund futures are pricing in 1.5 percentage points of rate cuts in 2024. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback across the board.
Investors will monitor the preliminary UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI report on Friday. The Composite PMI is expected to grow to 50.9 from 50.7 and the Manufacturing PMI is projected to rise to 47.5 from 47.2. Also, the US S&P Global PMI report will be due later in the day. These figures could give a clear direction to the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2755
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2597
|Daily SMA50
|1.2379
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2794
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2612
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2724
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attracts some buyers near 0.6700 ahead of Chinese data
The AUD/USD hovers around 0.6700 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day as the US Dollar loses momentum. The dovish remarks from the Fed after the monetary policy meeting exert some selling pressure on the USD and create a tailwind for the pair.
EUR/USD gathers strength near 1.1000 ahead of the Eurozone US PMI data
The EUR/USD pair gains momentum near the 1.1000 mark during the early Asian session on Friday. As widely expected, the ECB held the rate unchanged on Thursday. In response to the ECB's decision, the Euro attracted some buyers and lifted the EUR/USD pair. The pair trades around 1.0993, up 0.01% on the day.
Gold gains momentum below $2,040, eyes on the Chinese data
Gold extends the rally during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The softer US Dollar and lower US Treasury bond yield boost the yellow metal. The XAU/USD price trades around $2,035, gaining 0.02% on the day.
Bitcoin price touches $43,000 as SEC Chair Gensler justifies the “new look” at spot BTC ETF
Bitcoin price had a rather wild day on Thursday after the cryptocurrency oscillated in both upward and downward directions owing to mixed signals from the market. The SEC Chair discussed the upcoming spot BTC ETFs, sharing insights on how their decision has been affected by the courts.
Time for a temperature check in the markets
Stocks finally edged higher into the close Thursday after a shaky session that followed substantial gains in the previous trading day. Surprisingly impressive, although a temperature check is bound to occur with so many folks thinking the market has gotten too far over its skis on the pace of rate cuts.