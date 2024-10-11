GBP/USD consolidates around mid-1.3000s, seems vulnerable ahead of UK data

- GBP/USD draws support from subdued USD demand, though bulls remain on the sidelines.
- Expectations for more aggressive BoE policy easing undermine the GBP and cap the major.
- Traders now look to the UK data dump for short-term impetus ahead of the US PPI report.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the 1.3020 area or a one-month low and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently hover around mid-1.3000s, unchanged for the day, and seem vulnerable to prolonging the recent retracement slide from the highest level since March 2022 touched last month.
The US Initial Jobless Claims data released on Thursday pointed to signs of weakness in the US labor market and suggested that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue cutting interest rates. This keeps the US Dollar (USD) on the defensive below its highest level since mid-August and lends some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, investors now seem to have fully priced out the possibility of a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed. The expectations were reaffirmed by the September FOMC meeting minutes and the stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation figures.
Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Greenback and cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair. In the latest development, Israel's army said that it has killed the top commander of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. This, along with the market conviction that the Bank of England (BoE) might be heading towards speeding up its rate-cutting cycle, might continue to undermine the British Pound and keep a lid on the currency pair.
Market participants now look forward to the UK macro data dump, including the monthly GDP print, for some impetus. The focus, however, will remain on the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later during the North American session. Apart from this, the US economic docket features the release of the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Inflation Expectations. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD demand and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair on the last day of the week.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (MoM)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Oct 11, 2024 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.2%
Previous: 0%
Source: Office for National Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates around mid-1.3000s, seems vulnerable ahead of UK data
GBP/USD draws support from subdued USD demand, though bulls remain on the sidelines. Expectations for more aggressive BoE policy easing undermine the GBP and cap the major. Traders now look to the UK data dump for short-term impetus ahead of the US PPI report.
EUR/USD struggles to gain ground below 1.0950 ahead of German inflation data
The EUR/USD pair remains on the defensive around 1.0935 during the early European session on Friday. The hotter-than-expected US inflation reading on Thursday has provided some support to the Greenback and caps the upside for the pair.
Gold price adds to Thursday's mixed US data-inspired gains, climbs closer to $2,650
Gold price is seen building on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $2,600 neighborhood, or a nearly three-week low and gaining positive traction for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum is sponsored by expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting rates amid signs of labor market weakness.
Bitcoin finds support around $60,000
Bitcoin is finding support around the key level, and a close below this level could signal a decline. Ethereum is approaching a critical resistance barrier; rejection from this level suggests a decline ahead. Meanwhile, Ripple is stuck in a range, reflecting a period of indecision among traders.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.