GBP/USD consolidates above mid-1.3200s as traders move to the sidelines ahead of BoE this week

- GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction at the start of a new week.
- Aggressive Fed rate cut bets cap the recent USD move up and support the pair.
- The GBP bulls seem reluctant ahead of the BoE policy meeting on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band around the 1.3260-1.3265 area, near a one-week low touched during the Asian session.
The US Dollar (USD) remains on the defensive below a multi-week top amid heightened economic uncertainty on the back of US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Adding to this, the prospect of more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) further seems to undermine the Greenback.
Despite the better-than-expected release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NF) report on Friday, investors seem convinced that the US central bank will resume its rate-cutting cycle in June and lower borrowing costs by 100 basis points by the end of this year. This, along with the optimism over the potential de-escalation of the US-China trade war, dents demand for the safe-haven buck.
Traders, however, seem reluctant to place fresh bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair and opt to wait for this week's key central bank event risk – the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The UK central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps and adopt a slightly dovish stance amid downside risks to growth from the trade war.
Apart from this, traders this week will confront the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, Monday's release of the US ISM Services PMI will be looked upon to grab short-term opportunities later during the early North American session.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 08, 2025 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.25%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains traction to near 0.6450 as Anthony Albanese wins a second term as Australian PM
The AUD/USD pair gathers strength to around 0.6450 during the Asian session on Monday. The Australian Dollar strengthens against the Greenback after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won a second three-year term in Federal Election 2025, making major gains in Federal Election results on Saturday.
USD/JPY consolidates below 145.00 amid mixed cues
USD/JPY kicks off the new week on a subdued note as geopolitical risks and the uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans help revive demand for the safe-haven JPY. A mildly softer USD also capped the pair. However, the BoJ's dovish pause last week acts as a headwind for the JPY and keeps the pair close to over a three-week high touched on Friday.
Gold edges higher to near $3,250 as trade questions linger
Gold price trades in positive territory near $3,245 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed concerns over the US recession and US-China trade relations provide some support to safe-haven assets like Gold.
Week ahead: Fed, BoE decisions, China’s trade data in the spotlight
Fed to sit on the sidelines amid tariff uncertainty. BoE to cut by 25bps, but could still disappoint the doves. China trade data to reveal wounds amid US-Sino trade war. Japan wages, Canada job numbers and AMD earnings also on tap.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.