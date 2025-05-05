GBP/USD consolidates above mid-1.3200s as traders move to the sidelines ahead of BoE this week

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction at the start of a new week.

Aggressive Fed rate cut bets cap the recent USD move up and support the pair.

The GBP bulls seem reluctant ahead of the BoE policy meeting on Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band around the 1.3260-1.3265 area, near a one-week low touched during the Asian session.

The US Dollar (USD) remains on the defensive below a multi-week top amid heightened economic uncertainty on the back of US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Adding to this, the prospect of more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) further seems to undermine the Greenback.

Despite the better-than-expected release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NF) report on Friday, investors seem convinced that the US central bank will resume its rate-cutting cycle in June and lower borrowing costs by 100 basis points by the end of this year. This, along with the optimism over the potential de-escalation of the US-China trade war, dents demand for the safe-haven buck.

Traders, however, seem reluctant to place fresh bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair and opt to wait for this week's key central bank event risk – the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The UK central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps and adopt a slightly dovish stance amid downside risks to growth from the trade war.

Apart from this, traders this week will confront the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, Monday's release of the US ISM Services PMI will be looked upon to grab short-term opportunities later during the early North American session.