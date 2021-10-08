GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3600 after rejection at 1.3660

- GBP/USD closes the week above 1.3600 frem 1.3405 lows in late September.
- BoE tightening expectations have fuelled the pound's recovery.
- GBP/USD seen at 1.41 in 2022 – Westpac.
The British pound has found support at 1.3610 after having hit resistance at one-week highs of 1.3660 earlier today. The pair consolidates above 1.3600 after a significant recovery from year-to-date lows near 1.3400 last week.
Pound appreciates on BoE hike expectations
The sterling appreciated across the board this week, as market expectations of a BoE hike next year have offset investors’ concerns about the fuel shortages and supply disruptions that pushed the GBP top mid-term lows last week.
Market sources are anticipating the possibility of the Bank of England leading the rest of the world’s major central banks to start raising interest rates in order to tackle inflation pressures. In that case, the market is pricing the first interest rate hike next February.
Furthermore, the widely awaited US Non-Farm Payrolls report has disappointed, showing a 194,000 increase in employment, well below market expectations of 500,000 new jobs. The dollar retreated immediately after the release, to pare losses shortly afterward, as the market assumed that these figures would not change Fed’s plans to start tapering bond purchases over the next months.
GBP/USD seen appreciating to 1.4100 in 2022 – Westpac
According to the FX Analysis Team at Westpac a more hawkish stance by the BoE is likely to support a long-term upside cycle, sending the pair towards 1.4100: “Its fuel shortage notwithstanding, the UK is expected to experience a robust recovery in GDP back to near the potential GDP level that would have been seen had the pandemic not occurred as well as sustained inflation at or above target over the entire forecast period. As a result, the BoE is expected to tighten, in line or just ahead of the FOMC (…) We look for GBP/USD to rise to 1.41 in the second half of 2022, and to only edge back to 1.39 at end-2023.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3667
|Daily SMA50
|1.3749
|Daily SMA100
|1.3851
|Daily SMA200
|1.3845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3716
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.