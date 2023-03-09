GBP/USD clings to modest gains around mid-1.1800s amid softer USD, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/USD gains some positive traction for the second successive day amid a modest USD downtick.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
- Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March, recession risks could limit the USD losses and cap the pair.
The GBP/USD pair builds on the overnight modest bounce from the 1.1800 neighbourhood, or its lowest level since November and edges higher for the second successive day on Thursday. The pair sticks to a mildly positive tone and trades above the mid-1.1800s during the early part of the European session, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
The US Dollar (USD) bulls take a breather following the recent strong run-up to over a three-month high, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, the prospects for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), along with looming recession risks, act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Greenback and should cap gains for the major, at least for the time being.
In fact, the markets are now pricing in a greater chance of a jumbo 50 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting on March 21-22. The bets were lifted by hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, reiterating that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame stubbornly high inflation. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls.
The market sentiment, meanwhile, remains fragile amid growing worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. Apart from this, fading optimism over a strong economic recovery in China tempers investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which is evident from a softer tone around the equity markets and adds credence to the near-term positive outlook for the Greenback.
Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) would pause the current tightening cycle suggest that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Traders now look to the US macro data - Challenger Job Cuts and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims - for a fresh impetus and short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1853
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1849
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2025
|Daily SMA50
|1.2133
|Daily SMA100
|1.2003
|Daily SMA200
|1.1906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1803
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.178
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding mild gains at around 1.0550 in early Europe. The US Dollar is losing ground, despite a cautious risk tone and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Investors assess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations. The focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, struggling for further upside in the European morning. The Cable is gathering strength on the back of a fresh pullback in the US Dollar across the board. Fed-BoE policy contrast is likely to cap gains in the major.
Gold grinds within bear flag as US Dollar braces for NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains indecisive around $1,813 during the initial hours of Thursday’s European session as traders seek more clues to defend the corrective bounce off a one-week low.
How US President Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.