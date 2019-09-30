GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains, above 1.2300 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Slightly better-than-expected UK GDP print provided a modest lift to the GBP.
  • Persistent Brexit uncertainties/bullish USD kept a lid on any runaway rally.

The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its modest intraday gains and quickly retreated around 25-30 pips from daily tops, albeit showed some resilience below the 1.2300 handle.
 
Following a brief consolidation at the start of a new trading week, the pair gained some positive traction during the early European session in reaction to slightly better-than-expected UK GDP report for the second quarter of 2019. In fact, the final reading came in to show that the UK economy expanded at 1.3% yearly rate during April-June quarter as compared to 1.2% initially reported and provided a modest boost to the British Pound.

Brexit uncertainties capping gains

The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. Given that the UK PM Boris Johnson remains firm to leave the EU on October 31, the fact that he might be looking for a way to circumvent the Benn Act around the Brexit delay seemed to be one of the key factors holding bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major.
 
On the other hand, the US Dollar remained well supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes despite mixed headlines over the weekend. Reports on Friday indicated that the US Administration was looking to restrict capital flows into China and to limit Chinese companies from trading on the US exchanges, though the US Treasury officials denied any such plans.
 
The UK political/Brexit-related developments might continue to act as a key driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling and it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or runs out of the steam at higher levels amid a surprisingly dovish turn by a known BoE hawk Michael Saunders on Friday.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2313
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.2288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2358
Daily SMA50 1.2266
Daily SMA100 1.2456
Daily SMA200 1.2732
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2341
Previous Daily Low 1.2271
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2298
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2259
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.223
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2329
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.237
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2399

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

