- GBP/USD stays on the front foot ahead of a busy economic docket in the US and the UK.
- If US inflation rises above forecasts, traders could expect a “hawkish” message by the Fed on Wednesday.
- The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to keep rates unchanged in their last monetary policy meetings.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovered some ground against the US Dollar (USD) amidst a session characterized by mixed market sentiment, ahead of crucial monetary policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD trades at 1.2558, registering minuscule gains of 0.10%.
US inflation is expected to print mixed figures in headline and core CPI
GBP/USD price action remains subdued as traders are awaiting the release of US inflation figures on Tuesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November is estimated to tick higher on monthly figures, from 0% to 0.2%, while annually based is estimated to dip from 3.2% to 3.1%. Excluding volatile items, the so-called core CPI is foreseen to climb in monthly data from 0.2% to 0.3%; an annually to remain unchanged at 4%.
If US inflation data comes higher than expected, that could prevent the Fed from adopting a dovish stance, and it might reinforce their hawkish stance, which market players have mainly ignored. Interest rate probabilities for 2024 project the Fed will slash rates by 100 basis points, from around 5.25% - 5.50% to 4.25% -4.50%.
Across the Atlantic, central bank rate cuts is also the financial markets narrative. Market participants expect the BoE would cut rates, but the question is when? The swaps markets foresee 75 basis points of rate cuts for the next year, though traders expect the UK central bank would be the last of the three major, between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Fed, to ease monetary policy.
On Thursday, the BoE is expected to hold rates unchanged and reinforce their higher for longer stance.
Simon Harvey, Head of Analysis at Monex, noted, “For GBP/USD, this is unlikely to be a game changer, with the focus instead on dollar dynamics given the release of US CPI on Tuesday and fresh economic projections from the Fed on Wednesday.”
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair extending its losses after peaking at around 1.2730s toward the end of November 2023. Since then, the GBP/USD has dropped more than 1%, though it has been trading within the 1.2486-1.2600 range for the last eight days. A breach of the top of the range will expose November’s monthly high of 1.2733, which could pave the way to retest a six-month-old resistance trendline. IF surpassed, 1.2800 would be up for grabs. On the other hand, a bearish resumption is likely if sellers push the exchange rate below 1.2500, exposing the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2488, followed by the 100-DMA at 1.2460, ahead of the 50-DMA at 1.2347.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2559
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2339
|Daily SMA100
|1.2464
|Daily SMA200
|1.2486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2602
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2502
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2724
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2698
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0760 ahead of US CPI Premium
EUR/USD is consolidating near 1.0750 and the DXY holds above 104.00. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar remain steady as investors gear up for crucial macroeconomic data releases and central bank meetings. The US Consumer Price Index is due on Tuesday.
GBP/USD steady around 1.2550 as attention turns to US inflation
GBP/USD rebounded after finding support at the 1.2540 area and climbed toward 1.2570, on a quiet session. October labor market data from the UK and November inflation data from the US will be released on Tuesday ahead of the Fed's and the BoE's policy meetings.
Gold extends daily slide toward $1,980 Premium
Gold price remains under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,980. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of this week's key macroeconomic events.
Bitcoin price backtracks to $40,000 as whales move to sell $671 million worth of BTC
Bitcoin price crashed on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks. The market was expecting a bullish continuation until the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approves a spot BTC ETF in January 2024.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index produces new 2023 high
The S&P 500 index launched itself just barely to a new high for the year on Monday. In its second hour of trading, the index reached 4,620, which was just above the earlier annual high of 4,607 from July 27.