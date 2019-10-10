GBP/USD clings to gains, just below mid-1.2200s post-UK macro data

- The prevalent USD selling bias helped regain some positive traction on Thursday.
- The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in August as against a flat reading expected.
- Manufacturing/industrial production figures also fell short of consensus estimates.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session on Thursday, albeit eased a bit from session tops in reaction to mixed UK macro data.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.2200 round-figure mark for the third straight session, the pair managed to regain positive traction on Thursday and was being supported by the prevalent US Dollar selling bias.
Softer UK macro data does little to influence
The positive momentum, however, lacked any strong follow-through and met with some fresh supply after the UK monthly GDP report showed that the economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in August.
Adding to this, the UK manufacturing and industrial production contracted more-than-expected in August, though was partly offset by slightly lower-than-expected trade deficit figures for the same month.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or once again fizzles out at higher levels amid persistent uncertainties surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.224
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2369
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2415
|Daily SMA200
|1.2716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2197
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2361
