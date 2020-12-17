GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3600 mark, highest since May 2018 post-BoE

- GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- Hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal was seen as a key factor underpinning the GBP.
- The latest BoE monetary policy decision did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The strong buying interest around the British pound pushed the GBP/USD pair beyond the 1.3600 mark for the first time since May 2018. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3615 region, up around 0.80% for the day.
The pair built on this week's strong bullish momentum and continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The sterling was boosted by the progress in Brexit talks, which, along with the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar remained supportive of the ongoing upward trajectory.
In the latest Brexit-related headlines, the UK Cabinet Minister Michel Gove said in a statement on Thursday that we will do everything to secure a good Free Trade Agreement. Separately, an EU official was reported saying that the European Union could possibly reach a trade deal with the United Kingdom by the end of the week.
Apart from Brexit optimism, sustained USD selling bias provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair. The USD Index plunged to fresh two-and-half-year lows amid prospects for additional US fiscal stimulus. In fact, Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress were reportedly closing in on approving a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package.
This comes on the back of the positive news about the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, which boosted investors’ confidence and further undermined the USD’s relative safe-haven status. The greenback was further pressured by the Fed’s promise on Wednesday to keep interest rates near zero for years to come.
The GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the latest BoE monetary policy decision. As was widely expected, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% at its December policy meeting. The central bank also kept the Asset Purchase Facility steady at £895 billion.
The announcement turned out to be a non-event for the market as the focus remains on developments surrounding the Brexit saga. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have found acceptance above a near three-month-old descending trend-channel resistance. This might have already set the stage for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3622
|Today Daily Change
|0.0134
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|1.3488
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3361
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3107
|Daily SMA200
|1.2759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3435
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3661
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.