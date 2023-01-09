- GBP/USD gains traction for the second straight day and climbs to over a two-week high.
- A combination of factors keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and remains supportive.
- Looming recession risks could cap the optimism and lend support to the safe-haven buck.
The GBP/USD pair builds on Friday's solid recovery from a six-week low and gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day. The momentum lifts spot prices to a two-and-half-week high, around the 1.2170 area during the first half of the European session and is sponsored by the prevalent US Dollar selling bias.
In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six currencies, hangs near the monthly low and is pressured by a combination of factors. Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report (NFP) and the disappointing release of the US ISM Services PMI fueled speculations that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a 25 bps Fed rate hike move in February, which leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a positive risk tone further dents the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and offers additional support to the GBP/USD pair.
China's pivot away from its strict zero-COVID policy and opening of its borders over the weekend, for the first time in three years, has boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from the upbeat mood around the equity markets, and this offers mild support to the pair. Investors, however, remain concerned that the massive flow of Chinese travellers may cause another surge in COVID infections. Apart from this, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war has been fueling worries about a deeper global economic downturn, which should cap any optimism in the markets. This could lend some support to the buck and cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective the break above the December 28 highs at 1.2125, the last key lower high in the corrective move down from the December 14 peak, marks an important turning point as it could suggest a reversal higher and that Cable's three-week yuletide correction is at an end. It probably means the medium-term uptrend which started in September has restarted and prices will now continue rising. That prices failed to break below the major 50 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) touched last week is instructive as it further suggests the December decline was merely corrective. The speed of the rebound higher suggests a short-covering or short-squeeze may be in progress, where sellers are taken by surprise and rush to panic close their shorts as the market rises and they see their accounts rapidly turn red. A move up to 1.2200 is now probable, followed by 1.2310 if bulls push aggressively and data supports.
Traders, however, might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday. The crucial US CPI could influence the US central bank's near-term policy outlook and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, the US bond yields, along with the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the major in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.216
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.2095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2111
|Daily SMA50
|1.1957
|Daily SMA100
|1.1669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1841
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
